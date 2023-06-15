Pa. Department of Education launches 'Purple Star' School Program to help military families

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Shapiro Administration is announcing the launch of a new school program to help support military-connected children.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education said the new "Purple Star School Program" supports children who relocate to new schools due to a parent's change in station.

Schools receive the designation by showing their commitment to active-duty military families and students.

"We owe our service members and their families more than we can ever fully repay, and it's our sacred obligation to ensure military-connected children receive the quality education they deserve," said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. "By recognizing schools that go above and beyond to support these students, we hope to honor the sacrifices made by military families and ensure their children are prepared to succeed in school and life."

The program is open to both the public and non-public schools in the Commonwealth and they can apply for Purple Star status through the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website at this link.