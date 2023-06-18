Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa, DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday
Pa, DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday for parts of Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh.

The DEP says with temperatures hitting the 80s and lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada, ozone pollution will be higher than usual.

Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 7:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.