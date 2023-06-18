Pa. DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday for parts of Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh.
The DEP says with temperatures hitting the 80s and lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada, ozone pollution will be higher than usual.
Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
