Pa. Courts' website impacted by cyberattack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Portions of the Pennsylvania Courts' website were unavailable as of Sunday night due to a denial of service cyber attack, Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Debra Todd announced in a statement.

"According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a denial of service cyber attack occurs when malicious actors flood the targeted host or network with traffic until the target cannot respond or simply crashes, preventing access for legitimate users," per a media release from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

"Our court information technology and executive team is working closely with law enforcement including the CISA, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the F.B.I to investigate the incident," Chief Justice Debra Todd said. At this time, there is no indication that any court data was compromised, and our courts will remain open and accessible to the public."

The cyber attack has been affecting various court web services, including PACFile, online docket sheets, PAePay and the Guardianship Tracking System.