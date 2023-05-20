Pa. Attorney General's office announces settlement with company that sold residents' information

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Attorney General is cracking down on those annoying telemarketers.

On Friday, the office announced a settlement with a company called "Fluent LLC" in New York.

The company collected state residents' information through gift card promotions and then sold the data without letting consumers know that would happen.

"'Do Not Call' means just that, and my office will continue to do all we can to aggressively target those who illegally cross those boundaries," Attorney General Henry said. "Millions of people registering for gift cards or other prizes with familiar retailers had no idea they were also signing up for invasive telemarketing calls."

More than 4 million Pennsylvania residents had registered for the promotion and now relief is on the way.

The office is also reminding people that if you are on the Do-Not-Call List and receive unwanted calls, you can report them right here.