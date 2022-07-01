Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro secures six-figure settlement to stop telemarketing violations

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General announced a settlement of $185,900 with Indra Energy, a company that was taking part in illegal telemarketing practices.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office, the company took part in a wide range of violations, including calling numbers on the do-not-call list, delivering pre-recorded messages to numbers on the do-not-call list, and using misleading offers regarding energy savings and rebates.

"Unwanted phone calls continue to harass and plague Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth," Shapiro said. "I want to thank all of the consumers who filed complaints about Indra Energy and brought their behavior to my attention. My Office is committed to putting a stop to these unwanted calls and with today's settlement we help ensure that companies follow the law when calling consumers."

Included in the settlement is $185,900 which Indra Energy must pay - and payments of $100 to each of the nine consumers who filed a complaint against the company.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office is reminding Pennsylvanians they can register for the do-not-call list at this link and report unwanted telemarketing calls and scams by calling 1-800-441-2555.