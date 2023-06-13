Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. Attorney General issues warning over rental property scams

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Attorney General issues warning over rental property scams
Pa. Attorney General issues warning over rental property scams 00:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Attorney General has issued a new warning of a scam targeting people looking to rent.

AG Michelle Henry says that scammers are taking real listings and altering them in at attempt to gain personal information from people.

The scammers use the real property but then post the listing with different contact information and get you to fill out an application to get your information.

If you're looking to rent a property this summer, make sure you can actually find the physical location, confirm who you're contacting, and never buy gift cards for payments or wire payments for applications or a security deposit.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 12:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.