Pa. Attorney General issues warning over rental property scams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Attorney General has issued a new warning of a scam targeting people looking to rent.

AG Michelle Henry says that scammers are taking real listings and altering them in at attempt to gain personal information from people.

The scammers use the real property but then post the listing with different contact information and get you to fill out an application to get your information.

If you're looking to rent a property this summer, make sure you can actually find the physical location, confirm who you're contacting, and never buy gift cards for payments or wire payments for applications or a security deposit.