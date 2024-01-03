Pa. Attorney General announces debt cancellation for Pittsburgh area students

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Students still in debt from the recently closed Pittsburgh Career Institute will see their debt wiped out, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry's office.

The agreement was announced that ensured dozens of students will now be free of $218,000 in outstanding debt balances from when the school closed late last year.

"The sudden closure of Pittsburgh Career Institute left many students with outstanding balances," Attorney General Henry said. "It is only right that these students are not on the hook for those balances. My office is committed to helping students who spend much money, time, and effort on higher education and do not receive the promised benefits."

PCI was a school that provided healthcare-related education as well as veterinarian assistance programs.

In November 2022, the school announced its closure saying that the Department of Education of longer accepted the institution accreditor for PCI - The Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools.

Schools were given 18 months to find a new accreditor and PCI instead chose to close with less than 200 students enrolled at the time.

Since January 2020, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General has announced more than $200 million in private and federal student debt cancellation.