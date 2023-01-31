Owner of Tequila Cowboy signs lease for space of the now-closed Jerome Bettis Grille 36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tequila Cowboy is already bustling, but now they're going to be expanding on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The Post-Gazette reports that the restaurant owner signed a lease for the space of the now-closed Bettis Grille.

Corralling more space: Tequila Cowboy owner eyes Jerome Bettis Grille 36 property on North Shore https://t.co/vyF6lYYoh4 — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) January 29, 2023

The space is right across the street from Tequila Cowboy.

The owner told the Post-Gazette it's planning a restaurant and sports bar themed after a national entertainer.