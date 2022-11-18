Owner of Philly Pretzel Factory in Monroeville arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of store

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - A man suspected of selling prescription pills out of the Philly Pretzel Factory on Route 22 is in custody as of Thursday.

According to information provided to KDKA, Brian Schlagel was taken into custody after a months-long investigation into his drug dealing.

In mid-July, Monroeville Police were tipped off that Schlagel, the owner of the Philly Pretzel Factory, had been selling prescription pills out of the store using the drive-thru window. They also were told he was known to purchase pills from prescription drug users and flip them for profit.

Monroeville Police then teamed with Pennsylvania State Police and Murrysville Police, both of which said they had also received drug activity complaints about Schlagel.

He also has a criminal history and an arrest record for pill usage.

Police interviewed one suspect who admitted to purchasing pills from Schlagel and they told police he is "the biggest pill dealer in Export."

In July, Monroeville Police, along with federal DEA agents began conducting surveillance on Schlegel. They observed him buying and selling prescription pills both out of his home in Murrysville as well as through the drive-thru window at the Philly Pretzel Factory in Monroeville.

Then, on Thursday, police followed Schlagel from his home to two locations where he was observed purchasing pills. They witnessed him enter a vehicle in the parking lot of Spitzer Toyota in Monroeville and proceeded to purchase $14,000 worth of pills.

He was seen exiting the vehicle, pill bottle in hand, and then saw the police. From there, he resisted and tried to hide the pills and an envelope of cash in the vehicle he had just exited.

He was taken into custody with the pills in plain view.

The other man in the car was also taken into custody with $14,000 in cash that he admitted was for 240 30mg pills of oxycodone.

Schlagel is now facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, prohibited acts, and tampering with evidence.