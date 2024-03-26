Owner of northwestern Pennsylvania Domino's locations fined $344K for child labor violations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The owner of multiple Domino's pizza shops in northwestern Pennsylvania has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for more than 700 child labor violations, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said.

NWPA Pizza Inc., the operator of seven Domino's across Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties, is accused of hundreds of violations of Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act dating back to 2021, officials announced on Monday.

The department slapped the business with 375 violations for failing to provide breaks to 13 children. There were also more than 150 violations for excessive hours worked and nearly 140 violations for employing children outside of the legal working hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the school year.

Other violations include not securing work permits, failing to tell school districts about employment and not getting parent authorization.

The business was fined $344,000. As part of the settlement agreement, NWPA Pizza's management teams at all their Domino's locations are required to undergo training about how to adhere to child labor laws.

"L&I is unwavering in its commitment to defending the rights of Pennsylvania's workforce and ensuring the safety of our youngest workers from illegal employment practices," Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker said in a press release.

The Child Labor Act allows for a maximum fine of up to $5,000 per violation. All fines collected will be deposited into the state's General Fund, the labor department said.