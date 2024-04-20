Owner of living centers for people with intellectual disabilities indicted for healthcare fraud

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The owner of seven community living centers for people with intellectual disabilities has been indicted for healthcare fraud.

Kelley Oliver-Hollis is facing federal charges for defrauding the healthcare system out of millions of dollars.

SerenityCare LLC offers homes in Penn Hills and Wilkinsburg, among others. They also have a daycare center called The Hope Center.

According to prosecutors, since 2016, Oliver-Hollis reaped financial benefits from healthcare programs even though she did not have the qualifications or staffing to do so.

She is also being accused of putting a convicted felon in charge of her facilities and then lying about it on official paperwork.

The indictment said she allowed the residents' homes to fall into a state of disrepair and instructed caseworkers to falsify medication records to allow untrained workers to administer medications to residents.

At the time of the indictment, 11 people with intellectual disabilities were in her care.

Oliver-Hollis has pled not guilty.

She is facing charges of healthcare fraud, false statements relating to healthcare matters, and money laundering.

