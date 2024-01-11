Owner of Century III Mall fails to make $150K payments for code violation fines

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The company that owns Century III Mall in West Mifflin has failed to pay the $150,000 in fines that they were ordered to pay in the fall over numerous code violations.

Moonbeam Capital was ordered to pay the fines in October and had 60 days to do so.

The fines were imposed regarding code violations surrounding the building including weed growth, sanitation, and unsafe structures.

The imposing of those fines came after a number of issues surfaced at the abandoned mall last year, starting with a fire that broke out inside the building in April.

The fire was investigated as an arson after investigators said they found accelerant present on some of the debris collected at the scene.

Ed Thompson

In the months following the fire and the condemning of the building, several social media influencers and YouTubers were charged with trespassing for entering the abandoned mall and filming content.

in June, a teenager fell through the roof of the mall while filming a TikTok and was hospitalized.

Borough leaders voted in July to condemn the building, citing the multitude of safety concerns for the structure.