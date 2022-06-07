OVG 360 to take over management duties at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fenway Sports Group, the new owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is making changes to PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins announced Monday that OVG 360 will take over arena management.

Currently, the company operates two NHL arenas -- UBS Arena on Long Island and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

OVG 360 also oversees the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University.