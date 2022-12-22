Overnight vehicles fires in the Hill District under investigation

Two car fires under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's arson squad is now investigating two vehicle fires that happened overnight.

The first happened just before midnight along Bedford Avenue in the Hill District when a truck caught fire.

It wasn't the only vehicle fire that happened overnight.

Just moments later, a Chevy erupted into flames nearby on Hollace Street.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.