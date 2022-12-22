Overnight vehicles fires in the Hill District under investigation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's arson squad is now investigating two vehicle fires that happened overnight.
The first happened just before midnight along Bedford Avenue in the Hill District when a truck caught fire.
It wasn't the only vehicle fire that happened overnight.
Just moments later, a Chevy erupted into flames nearby on Hollace Street.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.
