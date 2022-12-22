Watch CBS News
Local News

Overnight vehicles fires in the Hill District under investigation

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two car fires under investigation
Two car fires under investigation 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's arson squad is now investigating two vehicle fires that happened overnight. 

The first happened just before midnight along Bedford Avenue in the Hill District when a truck caught fire. 

It wasn't the only vehicle fire that happened overnight. 

Just moments later, a Chevy erupted into flames nearby on Hollace Street. 

No injuries were reported in either fire. 

The cause of the fires is under investigation. 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 6:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.