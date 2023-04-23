Watch CBS News
Overnight closures scheduled for the Liberty Tunnels starting this week

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've got a pretty big traffic alert for drivers this upcoming week.

If you use the Liberty Tunnels as part of your commute, you should consider an alternate route. 

PennDOT announced that overnight closures in the tunnel will begin tonight and last through May 2. 

No work is scheduled for April 28 and 29. 

The closure is happening in order to inspect the tunnel. 

Additional closures are anticipated but have not been scheduled. 

First published on April 23, 2023 / 10:15 AM

