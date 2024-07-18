Overdose deaths in Allegheny County are dropping, medical examiner says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Overdose deaths are dropping in Allegheny County, according to the county's medical examiner.

They've been on the decline the last couple of years after a decade-high mark in 2017.

Overdoses impact communities of all backgrounds and social statuses. Shaler Hampton EMS Chief Eric Schmidt sees this far too frequently with his department.

"We see it across all social economic backgrounds. We see it in all the communities we serve," Chief Schmidt said.

Sometimes, it's even the same people they have had to treat. The data from the medical examiner's office says 2023 saw a total of 666 deaths, down from 689 in 2022. A significant drop since a 15-year high in 2017 of 835. It's still not as low as the 15-year low of 237 in 2009.

"They are so addictive and especially new variants even more so," Chief Schmidt said about opioids.

While overdose deaths were down in the white and other communities, they were up in the African-American community, according to the county's data.

Chief Schmidt credits Narcan as a big proponent in helping bring the numbers down over the past few years. People can have it on them and not just rely on EMS crews to show up and administer it.

"It really is available in a variety of places," Chief Schmidt said regarding Narcan.

There is a concern for him now, as there are other drugs on the street that Narcan can't treat. Xylazine, also known as tranq, is a veterinary sedative. It's now appearing in overdose victims.

"That is more addictive, less expensive to produce and unfortunately doesn't work with Narcan," Chief Schmidt told KDKA.

Instead of reviving an overdose patient, EMS must rush them to a hospital in hopes of keeping them alive. Chief Schmidt's fear is these overdose deaths may once again go on the rise.

"Many people would have that available to them. It could reverse an overdose quickly and people will get back to breathing and talking. Now, that turnaround doesn't happen.," Chief Schmidt said.

Schmidt says the best way to never be a statistic is to never try it. To see the full report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office, click this link.