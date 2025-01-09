Watch CBS News
Over $500,000 in cash stolen from safe in Pennsylvania home burglary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police Troopers are investigating a burglary in Indiana County where more than $500,000 in cash was recently stolen from a safe inside a home. 

State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks say their Troopers are investigating the burglary that happened in the morning hours of New Year's Eve last week in Canoe Township.

Troopers say a gun safe inside a home was burglarized and a firearm along with stacks of $100 bills worth more than $500,000 were taken. 

The stacks of $100 bills were said to be stapled together and State Police provided a photo showing what the bills would look like once unstapled.

473078024-621178247253419-1912519841566206705-n.jpg
A photo from the Pennsylvania State Police shows how stolen $100 bills would appear once staples were removed from the stacks of money. Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information about the burglary or the stolen money is asked to call the State Police barracks or the State Police tip line and can also submit information online

State Police say a cash reward could be provided for information that leads to an arrest.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

