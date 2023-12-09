Over 450 vehicles to be made available at December commonwealth vehicle auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 450 used vehicles will be up for auction at the December commonwealth vehicle auction, the Department of General Services' Bureau of Vehicle Management announced this week.

The auction is open to the public and will take place on Dec. 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, located at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville, Pa. Cash will not be accepted as payment.

The auction will also feature vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies.

"Vehicles up for sale will include a variety of four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep, as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans, minivans and more," per a press release from the Department of General Services.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles began on Dec. 7 and runs through Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Grantville auction site. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

More information on the auction and vehicle listings can be found here.