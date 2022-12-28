Over 12 firearms stolen during home burglary in Fayette County

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Over a dozen firearms were stolen in a home burglary, according to PSP Uniontown.

In a press release, officials say a burglary took place on College Avenue in German Township on Dec. 19. During the overnight hours, the actor(s) stole a gun safe containing firearms, pocket watches, coins, etc. from the house.

A few of the items taken were an Apple iPad, multiple checkbooks, several guns and more.

PSP Uniontown is asking if anyone has information, to contact Trooper Richards.