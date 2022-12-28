Watch CBS News
Over 12 firearms stolen during home burglary in Fayette County

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Over a dozen firearms were stolen in a home burglary, according to PSP Uniontown. 

In a press release, officials say a burglary took place on College Avenue in German Township on Dec. 19. During the overnight hours, the actor(s) stole a gun safe containing firearms, pocket watches, coins, etc. from the house.

A few of the items taken were an Apple iPad, multiple checkbooks, several guns and more. 

PSP Uniontown is asking if anyone has information, to contact Trooper Richards.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 1:52 PM

