Over $10,000 raised thanks to Devi's Tractor Ride fundraiser

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people in Fayette County gathered together this afternoon to raise money for Children's Hospital.

The event is called Devi's Tractor Ride -- in honor of a little girl who passed away from complications shortly after she was born.

Devi Matthews' family said they started the event in hopes to give back to Children's Hospital, which provided for them during such a difficult time.

The annual event brings in dozens of tractors and provides rides to those in the community. They also have a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction, and plenty of activities for the kids.

"The support we get for this event is overwhelming. Businesses, friends, families, everybody that turns out here. This is not just one day for us. It's a lot of preparation, a lot of work. If we didn't have our friends and family come out and help us, we wouldn't be able to do it," said Bill Mills, the event organizer.

This year, they raised over $10,000.