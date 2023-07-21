Outdoor adventures are just a short drive away in Mercer County, Pa.

MERCER COUNTY, PA (KDKA) - Mercer County, PA is the ultimate destination for outdoor adventure enthusiasts! With a wide range of activities and attractions to choose from, this picturesque corner of Western Pennsylvania offers an unforgettable experience for visitors seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Nestled among rolling hills and tranquil lakes, Mercer County boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the state.

Located one hour North of Pittsburgh, Mercer County is an easy drive away, making it the perfect destination for a weekend getaway. With an abundance of outdoor activities, including hiking, fishing, biking, camping, and kayaking, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Swim, Fish, Boat, and More in Mercer County: The Outdoor Enthusiast's Paradise

Mercer County offers a variety of waterways, lakes, and more where outdoor enthusiasts of all types can enjoy swimming, fishing, boating, and more! Spot wildlife, take in the stunning scenes, and enjoy your favorite outdoor activities in Mercer County at these parks.

Maurice K. Goddard State Park

Head to Maurice K. Goddard State Park, with its 1,860-acre lake, diverse wildlife, and paved hiking and biking trails. This park features the 1,860-acre Lake Wilhelm, the perfect destination for anglers, and the paved 12.2-mile John C. Oliver Multi-Purpose Trail great for hiking and biking! With the large lake, wetlands, fields, and forests, you can sightsee and spot birds such as waterfowl or eagles.

Maurice K. Goddard State Park is located at 684 Lake Wilhelm Rd., Sandy Lake, PA 16145.

Fran Bires

Pymatuning State Park

Get all your outdoor fun in one place at Pymatuning State Park! From camping to fish hatcheries, there's something for everyone. Go hiking, swimming, or just have a picnic with your friends and family. Don't forget about the amazing fishing opportunities! This park has everything you need for a summer adventure.

Pymatuning State Park is located at 2660 Williamsfield Rd., Jamestown, PA 16134.

Shenango River Lake

For the ultimate water lover's paradise, Shenango River Lake offers warm-water fishing, boating, canoeing, kayaking, and water sports like jet skiing. And with scenic trails, campsites, and picnic areas, there's something for everyone in this stunning park.

Shenango River Lake office is located at 2442 Kelly Road, Hermitage, PA.

Trout Island Trail

If you prefer to explore on two wheels, the Trout Island Trail in Sharpsville is a 2.6-mile paved bicycle trail that follows the river and offers sightings of eagles and other wildlife. This trail ends just short of Shenango Lake and makes for a stunning ride through low swamp land.

Trout Island Trail is located at 3700 Trout Island Rd. Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Upper Shenango River Trail

The Upper Shenango River Water Trail provides 23 miles of scenic and easy paddling for kayakers and canoe enthusiasts alike. Don't have your own gear? No problem! You can rent equipment from Carried Away Outfitters, who also offer bike rentals to use on the scenic biking trails in the area.

Enjoy a Range of Family-friendly Outdoor Attractions!

Mercer County is home to a variety of outdoor attractions that allow you and your family to get up close to all types of exotic and domestic animals to feed, pet, and learn about them!

Keystone Safari

Are you ready for an adventure like no other? Look no further than Keystone Safari - a 144-acre animal and adventure park in Grove City, PA. Ranked 7th in the nation for Best Wildlife/Safari Park, Keystone Safari offers an interactive experience with animals where you can walk through the park or choose a drive-through tour. And for even more thrills, don't miss the chance to zip line through the park!

Living Treasure Animal Park

But that's not all - visit the Living Treasure Animal Park, a sister property of Keystone Safari, and get up close and personal with over 400 animals of 70 species. Hold a baby kangaroo, ride a camel, and feed the friendly animals. All ages are welcome, and the park easily accommodates wheelchairs and strollers.

Pymatuning Deer Park

And for a truly unique animal encounter, check out Pymatuning Deer Park. Walk through a peaceful wooded setting and encounter a variety of domestic and exotic animals. Get up close with baby animals at the Kiddie Zoo, feed parakeets at the Budgie Barn, and take a ride on the Deer Park Express. Don't forget to grab a souvenir from the gift shop!

Community Parks

If you are looking for a place to enjoy the nice weather with the whole family, stop by one of Mercer County's great community parks! With picnic areas, playgrounds, and more, these parks offer a place to enjoy hours of fun in the fresh outdoors.

· Buhl Farm Park: 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

· Mercer Brandy Springs Park: 233 New Wilmington Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

· Grove City Memorial Park: 500 Memorial Park Dr., Grove City, PA 16127.

· Greenville Riverside Park: 45 Alan Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

· Sharpsville Area Recreation Park: 285 East High St. Ext, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Plan Your Visit to Mercer County Today

With its scenic landscapes, outdoor activities, and endless opportunities for fun, Mercer County offers a world of possibilities for visitors seeking to explore the great outdoors. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or simply looking for a fun-filled weekend getaway, Mercer County has something for everyone. Visit VisitMercerCounty.com or call 724-346-3771 for more information on planning your outdoor adventure.