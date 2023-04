Outbound upper deck of Ft. Duquesne Bridge to close overnight for construction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads-up for drivers who use the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

Starting Sunday, the outbound upper deck of the bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will install new pavement markings.