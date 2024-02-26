Outback Steakhouse on McKnight Road closes

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Outback Steakhouse on McKnight Road is closed for good.

Parent company Bloomin' Brands revealed on Friday that it was shuttering 41 "underperforming locations," CNN reported, and a spokesperson confirmed Monday that the McKnight Road spot was impacted.

"Closing a restaurant is never easy. This was a business decision that is not a reflection of the management or staff," a Bloomin' Brands spokesperson said in an email.

Some employees at the Australian-themed restaurant will have the opportunity to transfer, and those who don't will get a severance package.

"We appreciate the community's support over the past 27 years and hope to see you at our Moon Township restaurant," the Bloomin' Brands' spokesperson said.

The closings also affected locations under other brands Bloomin' owns, like Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's, CNN said. The Outback Steakhouse in State College was also closed, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ.

The company said the locations were closed because of a "variety of factors" like sales and decreasing customer traffic, plus it was too expensive to improve the locations, which CEO David Deno called "older assets with leases from the 90s and early 2000," according to CNN.

CNN reported sales in the fourth quarter at Outback struggled, dropping 0.3% while Bonefish fell 3%. Bloomin' reportedly plans to open as many as 45 restaurants across all its brands in the coming year.

In the Pittsburgh area, there are still Outback Steakhouses in Moon Township, Monroeville and Washington, and there are more than 20 locations across the state.