'Out of the Darkness Walk' helps raise money for suicide prevention on World Suicide Prevention Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is World Suicide Prevention Day organized by the International Association for Suicide prevention.

Worldwide, 800,000 people die from suicide each year.

In fact, it's the leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

That is why the IASP has launched a campaign to create hope through action - it encourages people to reach out and support others that they think are in need.

If you need help here in the United States, you can now dial 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The new three-digit number was launched over the summer and the old number 1-800-273-TALK is still active. The new national number is already helping hundreds of thousands of people.

The Department of Health and Human Services reports that more than 360,000 people called or texted in August which is up more than 150,000 from just a year ago.

Eighty-four-percent of the calls and 98-percent of the texts were routed to trained counselors within 42 seconds.

Here in Pittsburgh, people walked to raise awareness for suicide prevention as part of the "Out of the Darkness Walk."

The walk was held by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and was held at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

Organizers raised nearly $250,000 for the cause.