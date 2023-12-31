"Our unity, our love, our determination:" Pittsburghers show support for Ukraine in holiday celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Members of the community came out to show their support for the war-torn nation of Ukraine on Saturday as well as celebrate the holiday of Christmas through the Ukrainian heritage.

The event, hosted by the Ukrainian Cultural and Humanitarian Institute, offered drinks, food, caroling, and a visit from St. Nicholas, all under the umbrella of Ukrainian holiday traditions.

Organizers and volunteers said events like these are important to keep the conflict in Eastern Europe top of mind.

"Especially this time of year, and the holiday, it focuses on our unity, our love, our determination, not to have the flame of Ukraine extinguished," said Marianne Carmack.

"The people in Ukraine, it's a very cold country, they're going to have a cold winter again because of the Russian aggression," said Stephen Haluszczak, president of the Ukrainian Cultural and Humanitarian Institue. "There are no Nazis in Ukraine, America is not trying to attack Russia. The lies that are being spread are just...wretched."

