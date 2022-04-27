Watch CBS News

'Our Kids Are Dying' series airs in 3 parts on KDKA-TV this week

By Andy Sheehan

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In the past year, youth gun violence has resulted in the deaths of dozens of local teenagers.

Kids, some as young as 14 and 15, are walking around with guns, and, even worse, are using them.

Tonight on KDKA-TV News at 6 p.m., we're starting an in-depth look at youth gun violence in a three-part, KDKA Investigates series called "Our Kids Are Dying."

On Wednesday, Andy Sheehan will explore the reasons behind the surge. Thursday, Sheehan speaks to heartbroken families. Friday's report will focus on possible solutions.

Again, the "Our Kids Are Dying" series airs on KDKA-TV at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

First published on April 27, 2022 / 2:36 PM

