Organization throws community baby showers for new and expecting mothers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most mothers remember the joy and delight of a baby shower thrown by friends and family.

But a lot of moms never get to experience a real baby shower. That's why an organization is bringing baby showers to hundreds of new and expecting mothers in different neighborhoods.

Beverly's Birthdays has a component called Beverly's Babies. The Itty Bitty Birthday Cheer Program celebrates the first birthday by hosting free community baby showers. The most recent was at the First Presbyterian Church in Duquesne.

Darla Sherlock said, "We partner with all the family support centers in Allegheny County. There are 26 of them. And they invite them here. We also put it on social media and any mom can register."

The events include all the traditional shower activities like food, games and presents. But there are also resources and information available from local agencies and health care organizations.

"Everybody here is so welcoming and so kind, and it's just so much information you can get while you're here. It's a lot of fun," Beverly Haris said.