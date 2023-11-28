Operators of five McDonald's locations in Western Pennsylvania found to have violated child labor laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Department of Labor has found that a man and woman who operate five McDonald's store locations in Western Pennsylvania have violated child labor laws.

The Department of Labor said that Indor, Inc., which is owned and operated by Paul and Meghan Sweeney and is based out of Cranberry Township employed 34 children to work later and longer than child labor laws allow.

The violations took place at five locations in Brookville, Clarion, Punxsutawney, and St. Mary's and consisted of 14-year-old and 15-year-old children who worked outside of the following ranges of hours and times allowed by law:

Before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. between Labor Day and June 1.

During school hours.

Later than 9 p.m. on days between June 1 and Labor Day.

More than 3 hours on a school day and more than 18 hours during a regular school week.

More than 8 hours on a non-school day.

"Fast food restaurants offer young workers an opportunity to gain valuable work experience, but federal law makes sure their experiences do not come at the expense of their education or well-being," explained Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont. "The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for developmental experiences but restricts the work hours of 14- and 15-year-olds and provides for penalties when employers do not follow the law."

The Department of Labor says that Paul and Meghan Sweeney and Endor, Inc. paid over $26,000 in civil fines to the department in order to resolve the violations which were announced at the end of an investigation.