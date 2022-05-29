OpenStreetsPGH returns to downtown and South Side on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few hours pedestrians and cyclists will take over the streets in and around Pittsburgh.

Thousands are expected to participate in OpenStreetsPGH in parts of downtown and the South Side.

A two-mile stretch of road will be closed to traffic.

They're encouraging people to walk, bike, rollerblade, and even do yoga in the middle of the street.

Live music will also be part of the event along with free YMCA fitness classes, learn-to-ride classes, and food trucks and activity stations.

The route stretches from Forbes Avenue to East Carson Street.

The Birmingham Bridge, Tenth Street Bridge, and Armstrong Tunnels will be blocked off to traffic.

The route will close to traffic at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m., lasting until 3 p.m.

An interactive map with more details can be found on the OpenStreetsPGH website at this link!