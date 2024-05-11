OpenStreetsPGH begins 2024 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Saturday, thousands of people were traversing several city thoroughfares for the first OpenStreetsPGH event of the season.

OpenStreetsPGH takes place each year on select weekends in the spring and summer, and it temporarily closes roads to car traffic and invites Pittsburghers to reimagine the city's streets as a place for people to walk, run, bike, skate, and stroll.

Latrobe's Kathy Rudy said the event is a great way to see Pittsburgh.

"To get a better perspective of the city, when there is not as much traffic," Rudy said. "We like to ride our bikes, and we will go down on the trails, but here in town, there is sometimes traffic and congestion, so you don't really know where you are going. This gives you a nice idea of where you are and how you are able to get around town."

This event series is organized by Bike Pittsburgh, a nonprofit that works to transform city streets and communities into vibrant and healthy places by making them safe and accessible for everyone to walk or bike.

Two people who were out on the streets today were Greg Winkle and his son Gavin from South Park. Gavin found a passion for riding the unicycle at this event two years ago.

"I love to unicycle, and I get a lot of funny looks," Gavin said. "No one does it, and I want to be the odd one out."

Greg added that his son always wears his helmet to ride and is amazed by his abilities.

"He is really good on his unicycle," said Greg. "I have tried it, and it is not easy, but he makes it look easy."

If you missed today's event, you're in luck. There will be two more OpenStreets events in the city: one in June and one in July.

