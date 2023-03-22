Online meeting to be held discussing four bridge projects in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Department of Public Works is holding an online meeting on Wednesday evening where residents can learn more about four bridge reservation projects.

Here are the bridges that will be discussed:

· The Ivory Avenue Bridge No. 1, which carries Ivory Avenue over McKnight Road (Route 19) in Pittsburgh.

· The Hillcrest Bridge, which carries Bethel Church Road over Pittsburgh Regional Transit's light rail (Silver Line) tracks in Bethel Park.

· Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over the Parkway North (I-279) in Ross Township.

· Bellevue Road Bridge, which carries Bellevue Road over the Parkway North (I-279) in Ross Township.

They'll present preliminary construction and traffic control plans, as well as receive your opinion on the final design on the bridges. Construction is expected to start in 2026.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. You can learn more about the project here.