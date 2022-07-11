Watch CBS News
One-year-old found dead in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A one-year-old baby was found dead in Chippewa Township, Beaver County Sunday evening.

The incident happened along Braun Road around 7:40 pm. The child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. The cause and manner of death have yet to be released by the coroner.

First published on July 10, 2022 / 10:37 PM

