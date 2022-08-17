One Tank Away: What's new at the Avalon Field Club at New Castle?

From a newly renovated golf course, clubhouse and grounds an old Lawrence County country club is new again – as The Avalon Field Club at New Castle.

The Avalon Field Club at New Castle was established in 1923 as the New Castle Field Club, and the original club crest is still hanging in the renovated Great Room in the Clubhouse.

The golf course was originally designed by world-famous golf architect, A.W. Tillinghast, and the layout includes all of his trademark features of great greens and fairways, coupled with the perfect blend of risk and reward.

Enhancements to the golf course over the past three years focused on bringing the tees, greens, and fairways up to the lush and impeccable standards that are consistent with the very best of other historical Tillinghast courses across the country.

Improvements to the exterior of the clubhouse focused on restoring the classic Tudor-inspired design and included completely re-finishing the clubhouse exterior and installing new shaker-style shingles. A new member entrance was designed and constructed on the upper east side of the building that features handicapped accessibility with interim parking. New steps and a ramp were installed at the Pro Shop entrance with provision for direct golf course access from the course to the parking lot. The lower west member entrance was redesigned to provide direct access to the new restaurants and bar through the addition of a new member elevator. The vestibule at this entrance features a new coat room and redesigned entrance to the Cigar Room.

One of the most beautiful interior areas of the clubhouse resulted from the restoration of the Great Room to its original grandeur and splendor. This 1,750-square foot room serves as both a dining area and common relaxation space. The cathedral ceiling and walls were resurfaced with an interior stucco-inspired motif. The original floor-to-ceiling fireplace still bears the crest of the original New Castle Field Club.

The Avalon Golf and Country Club model is the only one of its kind in the United States and guarantees its members no initiation fees, no monthly minimum purchase requirements, and no year-end assessments.

The completion of the Avalon Field Club at New Castle has resulted in a gorgeous property that neither former members nor guests will recognize. The top-to-bottom transformation adds an elite Golf Club to the Avalon group of properties that provides members and guests the experience of an outstanding golf course, along with enjoying fantastic food and beverage services in a grand and historical clubhouse that ranks among the best of the best classic golf clubs in the nation.

For more information, visit www.avalongcc.com.