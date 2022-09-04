One rescued following vehicle entrapment in South Fayette Township

One rescued from vehicle entrapment in South Fayette Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person had to be rescued after being trapped inside a vehicle during an accident in South Fayette Township.

The Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said this happened on Cecil-Sturgeon Road, where they found someone stuck on the passenger side of the vehicle.

They got out safely and were taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the person's condition.