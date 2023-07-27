Watch CBS News
Local News

One person taken to the hospital following rescue underneath Panther Hollow Bridge

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Person rushed to the hospital after rescue under Panther Hollow Bridge
Person rushed to the hospital after rescue under Panther Hollow Bridge 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A dramatic scene unfolded in Schenley Park overnight and it ended with one person being rushed to the hospital after a rescue underneath the Panther Hollow Bridge. 

Police were called to the scene for reports of a stabbing but medics ended up having a difficult time getting equipment down to the person on the trails. 

They ultimately were able to reach the person and bring them up using a cart. 

It appeared the person was also receiving CPT as they were being loaded into an ambulance. 

We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information regarding the incident. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 5:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.