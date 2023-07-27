One person taken to the hospital following rescue underneath Panther Hollow Bridge

Person rushed to the hospital after rescue under Panther Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A dramatic scene unfolded in Schenley Park overnight and it ended with one person being rushed to the hospital after a rescue underneath the Panther Hollow Bridge.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a stabbing but medics ended up having a difficult time getting equipment down to the person on the trails.

They ultimately were able to reach the person and bring them up using a cart.

It appeared the person was also receiving CPT as they were being loaded into an ambulance.

We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information regarding the incident.