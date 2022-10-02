Watch CBS News
One person taken to the hospital after shooting on Wilbur Street

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Mt. Oliver neighborhood.

Just after 10:30 on Sunday morning, police were called to the 200 block of Wilbur Street for a Shotspotter alert reading multiple rounds fired. 

Once on the scene, police found a man who had been shot and helped him until EMS arrived on the scene. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said another person was in a vehicle with the victim at the time of the shooting but took cover inside a home and was not injured.

According to police, are in custody at this time.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 1:22 PM

