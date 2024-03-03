Watch CBS News
Local News

One person taken to the hospital after Saturday night fire in Fayette County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person taken to the hospital after fire in Fayette County
One person taken to the hospital after fire in Fayette County 00:19

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Traffic was detoured in Fayette County on Saturday night due to a fire. 

Fire crews responded to the fire on Brashear Street in Brownsville around 8 p.m. last night. 

As firefighters got to the scene, traffic was impacted as they worked to knock down the flames. 

At least one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, but their condition is unknown. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but it is under investigation. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on March 3, 2024 / 7:22 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.