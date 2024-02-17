One person suffers non-serious burns in house fire in Fayette County

One person hurt in house fire in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - One person was injured in an overnight house fire in Fayette County.

The fire happened just after 3 a.m. at a home off of Vance Street in Uniontown.

The person who was hurt had non-serious burns and did not go to the hospital.

Dispatch tells KDKA that everyone in the home escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

