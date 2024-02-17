Watch CBS News
One person suffers non-serious burns in house fire in Fayette County

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - One person was injured in an overnight house fire in Fayette County. 

The fire happened just after 3 a.m. at a home off of Vance Street in Uniontown. 

The person who was hurt had non-serious burns and did not go to the hospital. 

Dispatch tells KDKA that everyone in the home escaped safely. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

First published on February 17, 2024 / 7:48 AM EST

