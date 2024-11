PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured in a late-night stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The stabbing happened along Liberty Avenue near 7th Street around 11:30 on Thursday night, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing or if anyone was taken into custody following the incident.