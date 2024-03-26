One person shot in the leg in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting in Munhall.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened along Main Street just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

One person was taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting in Munhall. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police say that when first responders arrived in the area, they found a 30-year-old person who had been shot in the leg.

They were taken to the hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department's General Investigations Unit are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

