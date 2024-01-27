Watch CBS News
One person shot in gas station parking lot in Penn Hills

By Patrick Damp

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - One person was shot in Penn Hills early on Saturday morning. 

The shooting took place in a gas station parking lot off of Frankstown Road around 3 a.m. 

The condition of the person shot is not known at this time, nor have any suspects been named. 

We have reached out to police for more information. 

January 27, 2024

