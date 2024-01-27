One person shot in gas station parking lot in Penn Hills

One person shot at Penn Hills gas station

One person shot at Penn Hills gas station

One person shot at Penn Hills gas station

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - One person was shot in Penn Hills early on Saturday morning.

The shooting took place in a gas station parking lot off of Frankstown Road around 3 a.m.

The condition of the person shot is not known at this time, nor have any suspects been named.

We have reached out to police for more information.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details