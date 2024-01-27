One person shot in gas station parking lot in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS (KDKA) - One person was shot in Penn Hills early on Saturday morning.
The shooting took place in a gas station parking lot off of Frankstown Road around 3 a.m.
The condition of the person shot is not known at this time, nor have any suspects been named.
We have reached out to police for more information.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.