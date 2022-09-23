One person rushed to the hospital after shooting in Arnold
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Westmoreland County.
Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, police heard gunshots in the area of Leishman Avenue and Rankin Street.
One person has been rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police say one person has been taken into custody. It's unclear what charges they may be facing.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
