One person rushed to the hospital after shooting in Arnold

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Westmoreland County.

Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, police heard gunshots in the area of Leishman Avenue and Rankin Street.

img-4122.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

One person has been rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say one person has been taken into custody. It's unclear what charges they may be facing. 

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

September 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

