One person recovering after shooting outside of Beaver County bar

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - One person is recovering after being shot in the stomach after an altercation at a bar in Beaver County.

According to information provided by the City of Beaver Falls Police, they were called to Lil Joe's Bar in the 2000 block of 7th Avenue just after 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once they arrived they found a person who had been shot in the stomach.

They were flown to a hospital to be treated and are now listed in stable condition.

As police investigated, they learned the shooting occurred following an altercation with security at the bar.

The suspect was identified as Tazjia Smith of New Brighton and she fled the scene after shooting the victim but was later found at her home.

She is now facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.