1 killed in Uniontown shooting

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A person is dead after a shooting in Uniontown on Tuesday.

The Fayette County district attorney confirmed one person is dead but wouldn't offer more details, saying it's an ongoing investigation. There are no suspects right now, the DA said.

The shooting happened near Collins Avenue. Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

