One person killed, multiple injured in crash near Pennsylvania Turnpike

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a crash near the Pennsylvania Turnpike early this morning. 

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a crash happened when a passenger van was unable to maintain its lane, losing control, hitting a guard rail, and then driving down an embankment. 

The crash took place on I-376 eastbound near the Pennsylvania Turnpike on-ramp. 

One of the passengers died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. 

Multiple others were treated on the scene by first responders. 

Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Service Unit is investigating the crash. 

First published on January 26, 2023 / 9:24 AM

