One person killed, multiple injured in crash near Pennsylvania Turnpike

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a crash near the Pennsylvania Turnpike early this morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a crash happened when a passenger van was unable to maintain its lane, losing control, hitting a guard rail, and then driving down an embankment.

The crash took place on I-376 eastbound near the Pennsylvania Turnpike on-ramp.

One of the passengers died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Multiple others were treated on the scene by first responders.

Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Service Unit is investigating the crash.