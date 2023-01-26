One person killed, multiple injured in crash near Pennsylvania Turnpike
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a crash near the Pennsylvania Turnpike early this morning.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a crash happened when a passenger van was unable to maintain its lane, losing control, hitting a guard rail, and then driving down an embankment.
The crash took place on I-376 eastbound near the Pennsylvania Turnpike on-ramp.
One of the passengers died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Multiple others were treated on the scene by first responders.
Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Service Unit is investigating the crash.
