One person killed in shooting outside Pennsylvania Walmart store

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was killed in a shooting during a fight outside a Walmart store near Punxsutawney.

State Police say that the fight involved two men and during the fight, a shooting occurred.

Troopers say that one of the men was killed in the shooting. The other man has been taken into custody.

State Police are investigating the shooting and fight and say there is no threat to the public stemming from the incident.