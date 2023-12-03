Watch CBS News
One person killed in shooting in Carrick

By Lauren Linder, Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Carrick.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 1900 block of Brownsville Road around 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. 

Once police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man on a porch who had been shot in the head and shoulder. 

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. 

Witnesses told police that before the shooting, the victim and another man got into a fight and then the man fled the scene. 

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating the shooting. 

First published on December 3, 2023 / 6:48 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

