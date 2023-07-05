One person killed in Parkway West shoulder crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital in a crash that took place on the shoulder of the Parkway West.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, just after 7 a.m., a Dodge Ram was parked on the shoulder of the Parkway West when a Subaru WRX went off the road and onto the shoulder, causing a rear-end collision.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge's condition is unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction specialists are on scene and investigating.