Watch CBS News
Local News

One person killed in overnight shooting in Homewood

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate overnight shooting in Homewood
Police investigate overnight shooting in Homewood 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Homewood on Sunday morning. 

Just before 3:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were called to the 7200 block of Kelly Street due to a Shotspotter alert. 

Once on the scene, they found evidence that a shooting occurred. 

While investigating, Wilkinsburg Police found a vehicle and gunshot victim in the 200 block of South Avenue. 

That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. 

No suspects have been named and the investigation is ongoing. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on July 24, 2022 / 9:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.