One person killed in overnight shooting in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Homewood on Sunday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were called to the 7200 block of Kelly Street due to a Shotspotter alert.

Once on the scene, they found evidence that a shooting occurred.

While investigating, Wilkinsburg Police found a vehicle and gunshot victim in the 200 block of South Avenue.

That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

No suspects have been named and the investigation is ongoing.

