One person killed in crash on Steubenville Pike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating a deadly crash in Robinson.

Just after 2 a.m., county dispatch was alerted to a single-vehicle collision in the 4500 block of Steubenville Pike.

Once first responders arrived, they found a truck had hit a utility pole and went over a hillside.

The driver was taken from the scene to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

